Hina Khwaja Bayat enjoys cricket with friends

Legendary Pakistani artist Hina Khawaja Bayat is one of the most graceful actresses who has fascinated the audience with her acting chops in notable tv shows like Humsafar, Churails, Baaghi, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Aun Zara, and Daasi.
The 48-year-old has a lot of fans because she has a lively personality. Bayat began her career as a news anchor, but over the course of 20 years, she proved that she was also a good actress.
Hina Khwaja Bayat enjoying during the fourth Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and England at the National Cricket Stadium.
The veteran actress is married to Roger Dawood Bayat and they are blessed with two children together. She last appeared in a cameo role in the acclaimed web series Churails.
