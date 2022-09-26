Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hina Khwaja Bayat enjoys cricket with friends

Hina Khwaja Bayat enjoys cricket with friends

Articles
Advertisement
Hina Khwaja Bayat enjoys cricket with friends

Hina Khwaja Bayat enjoys cricket with friends

Advertisement

Legendary Pakistani artist Hina Khawaja Bayat is one of the most graceful actresses who has fascinated the audience with her acting chops in notable tv shows like Humsafar, Churails, Baaghi, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Aun Zara, and Daasi.

The 48-year-old has a lot of fans because she has a lively personality. Bayat began her career as a news anchor, but over the course of 20 years, she proved that she was also a good actress.

Hina Khwaja Bayat enjoying during the fourth Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and England at the National Cricket Stadium.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Hina Khwaja Bayat (@hinakhwajabayatofficial)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Hina Khwaja Bayat (@hinakhwajabayatofficial)

Advertisement

The veteran actress is married to Roger Dawood Bayat and they are blessed with two children together. She last appeared in a cameo role in the acclaimed web series Churails.

Also Read

Maira Khan makes threat to reality show Tamasha Ghar
Maira Khan makes threat to reality show Tamasha Ghar

Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf's latest fashion film by ace courtier Hassan...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat cancer
Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat cancer
Prince Harry Says He Wants Dad and Brother 'Back'
Prince Harry Says He Wants Dad and Brother 'Back'
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Celebrate New Year's Eve Together
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Celebrate New Year's Eve Together
Pathaan's Besharam Rang copied Sajjad Ali's song
Pathaan's Besharam Rang copied Sajjad Ali's song
Saheefa Jabbar shares how she wedded Khawaja Khizer
Saheefa Jabbar shares how she wedded Khawaja Khizer
Prince Harry needs to 'decide what he wants' warns expert
Prince Harry needs to 'decide what he wants' warns expert
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story