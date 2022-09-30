Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hira Khan BTS footage from the last day of her drama shoot

Hira Khan BTS footage from the last day of her drama shoot

Articles
Advertisement
Hira Khan BTS footage from the last day of her drama shoot

Hira Khan BTS footage from the last day of her drama shoot

Advertisement

Hira Khan, better known by her stage name Roomi, said goodbye to the popular TV show “Mere Humsafar” in a new reel video.

Khan posted behind-the-scenes footage from the last day of filming for “Mere Humsafar” after the last episode aired last night. Along with the video that went viral, the celebrity also wrote a thank-you note to the team.

“I never thought that something as small as Roomi would turn my life on its head. “Thank you for making it bigger than it was,” the “Woh Pagal Si” actor wrote on the app for sharing photos and videos.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Hira Khan (@hirrakhann)

Advertisement

She also said, “I’m truly grateful for all the love Mere Humsafar has gotten, especially from people in other countries.”

Khan also thanked the rest of the show’s cast in her post. She wrote, “Got lucky and absolutely honored to share the screen space with the best this industry has to offer.”

“My dearest @haniaheheofficial[Hania Aamir], thank god that I met you in this chaos.”

Advertisement

Khan ended her post by thanking the people who made it for “believing” in her “when nobody else did.”

Mere Humsafar is one of this season’s most popular shows, with millions of views on YouTube and a huge fan base that stretches to India, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Its final episode 40 aired last night.

In “Mere Humsafar,” Hira Khan played Roomi, the younger and only sister of the main character, Hamza (Farhan Saeed).

Hamza and Hala got back together after their daughter was born, which was a happy ending to the show. Also, Roomi got married in front of her family, and in the last episode, Sameen forgave Khurram.

Qasim Ali Mureed did a great job directing the hit script that Saira Raza wrote.

Also Read

Hira Mani’s latest selfies faces public criticism
Hira Mani’s latest selfies faces public criticism

Hira Mani is a Pakistani actress and model. She is known for...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Dax Tejera's wife was accused of abandoning their children while he was still alive
Dax Tejera's wife was accused of abandoning their children while he was still alive
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton reveal new year's eve understudies
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton reveal new year's eve understudies
Meghan Markle became 'scapegoat' of Royals
Meghan Markle became 'scapegoat' of Royals
Family of late dancer Stephen
Family of late dancer Stephen "tWitch" Boss to hold private funeral
Prince Philip warned Kate Middleton before welcoming her home
Prince Philip warned Kate Middleton before welcoming her home
Kate Middleton to bury under the burden of Prince Harry's 'Spare'
Kate Middleton to bury under the burden of Prince Harry's 'Spare'
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story