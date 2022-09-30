Hira Khan BTS footage from the last day of her drama shoot

Hira Khan, better known by her stage name Roomi, said goodbye to the popular TV show “Mere Humsafar” in a new reel video.

Khan posted behind-the-scenes footage from the last day of filming for “Mere Humsafar” after the last episode aired last night. Along with the video that went viral, the celebrity also wrote a thank-you note to the team.

“I never thought that something as small as Roomi would turn my life on its head. “Thank you for making it bigger than it was,” the “Woh Pagal Si” actor wrote on the app for sharing photos and videos.

She also said, “I’m truly grateful for all the love Mere Humsafar has gotten, especially from people in other countries.”

Khan also thanked the rest of the show’s cast in her post. She wrote, “Got lucky and absolutely honored to share the screen space with the best this industry has to offer.”

“My dearest @haniaheheofficial[Hania Aamir], thank god that I met you in this chaos.”

Khan ended her post by thanking the people who made it for “believing” in her “when nobody else did.”

Mere Humsafar is one of this season’s most popular shows, with millions of views on YouTube and a huge fan base that stretches to India, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Its final episode 40 aired last night.

In “Mere Humsafar,” Hira Khan played Roomi, the younger and only sister of the main character, Hamza (Farhan Saeed).

Hamza and Hala got back together after their daughter was born, which was a happy ending to the show. Also, Roomi got married in front of her family, and in the last episode, Sameen forgave Khurram.

Qasim Ali Mureed did a great job directing the hit script that Saira Raza wrote.

