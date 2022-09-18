Advertisement
Hira Khan reveals her daily skincare routine, watch video

Articles
The show Veet Super Model gave Hira Khan her start in the industry. Some really talented people got jobs in the industry because of the beautiful skin. Both Hira Khan and Komal Meer started out on that platform, and now their performances in different projects are wowing everyone. Hira Khan won Miss Veet, and then she went right into acting. We saw her in a supporting role in the drama Phaans, which did not do well in the ratings, but Hira’s performance stood out. Then she played Roomi in Mere Humsafar. Her character was very careless, naive, and negative, but people still liked her. Now that she is the lead in Woh Pagal Si, she is shining.

Hira used to be a model and is now an actress. Both of these jobs require a lot of makeup and time outside, so skincare is very important. Hira Khan worked with Mashion to show her fans how she takes care of her skin at night. She talked about the eight things she does every night to keep her skin looking beautiful and fresh.

Here is the order in which Hira Khan did things and what she used:

1. Take off your eye makeup with the Clinique Makeup Remover
2. Cleaning the face with AccuFix Butter But Better Cleansing Balm

3. Exfoliate- AccuFix Salicylic Acid Cleanser
4. Wash your face again with AccuFix Resurfacing Face Wash
5. Use Vitamin C Cream
6. Moisturize- AccuHydra Hydrating Gel Creme
7. Use A Lip Balm
8. Use Victoria’s Secret Body Lotion

Watch video,

At the end of her routine, Hira looks like this: fresh and beautiful.

