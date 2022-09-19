Hira Khan reveals the ‘biggest star’ of the showbiz industry

In a recent interview with a digital outlet, Hira Khan gushed about the new star of “Janaan” in a video clip that is making the rounds on social media. Khan couldn’t get over Hania Aamir when she talked about her time on “Mere Humsafar” with her other co-stars.

“Hania is a darling,” she told the interviewer. “I know people talk a lot about her being like jovial and all, but she is so big as a person.”

She added, “I’m saying this on screen, she is so good as a person despite being such a huge star. Hania doesn’t even know how big of a star she is.”

Khan also said that if Hania likes someone, she will watch out for them and help them through everything.

“I think that the bigger the star, the more their attitude is what makes them so lucky and successful.”

Earlier this week, Khan and Aamir re-created a hilarious Instagram reel on the sets of the show. Sunday, they both shared a post on an app for sharing photos and videos in which they both lip-synced to the popular “Apko Kya” script from the Indian TV show “Anupamaa.”

“Mere Humsafar” is one of the most-watched shows of the season, with each episode getting millions of views on YouTube. Family drama has fans all over the world, not just in Pakistan. It is one of the most popular Pakistani TV shows in India, Bangladesh, and Nepal, among other places.

Mere Humsafar was written by Saira Raza and directed by Qasim Ali Mureed. It stars Farhan Saeed and Hania Aamir as the main characters, with Samina Ahmed, Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Hira Khan, Zoya Nasir, Omer Shahzad, Tara Mehmood, and Aly Khan as supporting characters.

