Hira Khan shares about her journey before getting in the industry
Hira Khan made her acting debut in the drama Phaans as the rebellious Farah, and she won our hearts. But these days, she has caught our attention and that of viewers by playing the smart and almost evil Roomi Mere Humsafar. She was recently interviewed by FUCHSIA magazine’s Rabia Mughni, and they talked about her acting career so far and a lot more.

Watch video,

@fuchsia.magazine #fyp #fypシ #foryourpage #hirakhan #wohpagalsi #zaheen #sara #saadqureshi ♬ original sound – FUCHSIA.Magazine
Hira says, “There was this point when I used to cry after reading my Instagram comments because people literally had the intrepidity to abuse, my parents at times. People used to insult me in the name of religion for the way I carried myself, and I used to feel down because I was naive. However, I consoled myself after learning that this is how it is, and I decided to build thick skin around me to avoid negativity and embrace the positivity from my fans.”

