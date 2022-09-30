Advertisement
Hira Mani faces criticism for making tiktok over Kareena’s iconic dialogue

Articles
Kareena Kapoor Khan, also known as “Bebo,” has been a model and an inspiration to many. Whether it’s her looks, her style, or the famous lines she says. Many women want to be like Kareena or copy her style, makeup, etc. Even actresses often try to copy her style or copy her style mantra. On the other hand, we have Hira Mani, who has done very well for herself in the Pakistani industry.

We see her being cheesy over and over again. With her hasty words or her TikTok videos, she has been making a lot of cringe-worthy videos.

We recently found a clip of Mani lip-syncing to one of Kareena’s most famous lines from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

“Kon hai wo? Jisne dubara murh kar muje nai dekha? Who is he?”

Earlier, Hira currently traveled abroad, where she been raising money for various Pakistani charities. She has also been sharing selfies from her trips.

