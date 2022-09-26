Hira Mani feels overwhelmed’ by the love and support from Chicago

Advertisement
  • Hira Mani is very popular for her fashionable looks.
  • Total Alhumdullilah 2 million dollar from 8 cities of USA.
  • Her fans are utterly amazed by her skills.
Hira Mani overwhelming love and support she received from Chicago is one of the leading actresses in the entertainment industry and is very popular for her fashionable looks. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media, and she regularly shares posts with her fans. She rose to fame with her amazing acting skills in ‘Do Bol.” Her fans are utterly amazed by her fashionable looks as she traveled to Chicago for collecting funds for flood victims.

Hira Mani recently opened up about the overwhelming love and support she received from Chicago and says; “Thank you Chicago for your love and donations and support @indushospitalhealthnetwork @foihus
@fhasan2 i miss you
@manipakistani

Total Alhumdullilah 2 million dollar from 8 cities of USA for flood victims.”

Watch Video;

A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

Previously, the duo also shared much-talked-about tracks posters on their respective social media handles, and needless to say, the expectation from the song have skyrocketed.

In no time, the spellbinding teaser caught the attention of fans and celebrities. It got many compliments, best wishes, and thousands of likes for the song, which was obviously catchy.

