Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hira Mani gives Friday her signature dash of glam

Hira Mani gives Friday her signature dash of glam

Articles
Advertisement
Hira Mani gives Friday her signature dash of glam

Hira Mani gives Friday her signature dash of glam

Advertisement

Friday morning may call for anything to help us trudge through the end week but when you’re Hira Mani, it’s a little bit different. You see, this star doesn’t wait for the week to end near in order to bring out her fabulous fashion choices.

Hira Mani is enough cause for celebration to make a day memorable. She posted a couple of photos on Instagram which makes some beautiful signature poses in a slinky dresses, Hira wore a black satin dress. It featured pleats over its length and a cinched waist which fitted her like a glove.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

Advertisement

In the beautiful sleeveless black bodycon drress Hira pulled her hair straight in to keep all eyes on her dress. She paired it with a glowing makeup look and smokey eyes with a glossy lip. Now that’s one sure fire way to stride through the work week.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

Advertisement

She wore a black peplum top with green pants which featured deep v neck and a cowl neck. Her accessories were simple with a sleek necklace and bracelet. Her defined eye makeup and glossy lips stood out.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

Advertisement

Also Read

Hina Butt shares adorable Pictures from UK
Hina Butt shares adorable Pictures from UK

Hina Pervaiz Butt is a Pakistani politician. She took to her official...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story