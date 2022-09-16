Hira Mani gives Friday her signature dash of glam

Friday morning may call for anything to help us trudge through the end week but when you’re Hira Mani, it’s a little bit different. You see, this star doesn’t wait for the week to end near in order to bring out her fabulous fashion choices.

Hira Mani is enough cause for celebration to make a day memorable. She posted a couple of photos on Instagram which makes some beautiful signature poses in a slinky dresses, Hira wore a black satin dress. It featured pleats over its length and a cinched waist which fitted her like a glove.

In the beautiful sleeveless black bodycon drress Hira pulled her hair straight in to keep all eyes on her dress. She paired it with a glowing makeup look and smokey eyes with a glossy lip. Now that’s one sure fire way to stride through the work week.

She wore a black peplum top with green pants which featured deep v neck and a cowl neck. Her accessories were simple with a sleek necklace and bracelet. Her defined eye makeup and glossy lips stood out.

