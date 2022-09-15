Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Hira Mani is criticised publicly for mimicking Bollywood actress

Hira Mani is criticised publicly for mimicking Bollywood actress

Articles
Advertisement
Hira Mani is criticised publicly for mimicking Bollywood actress

Hira Mani is criticised publicly for mimicking Bollywood actress

Advertisement

Actress Hira Mani is criticised online for emulating Bollywood star Alia Bhatt. Internet users mock the Kashf actress for wearing a bridal dress that is nearly identical to the one the Indian actress wore.

Hira Mani is well-known in Pakistani showbiz, having starred in a number of successful drama serials throughout the years. Hira Mani recently posted some wedding photos from one of her forthcoming projects. The actress’ photo shoot appears to be from a recent drama serial. Here are a few photos of the Do Bol actress that are exclusive.

Fans, however, do not like Hira’s bridal appearance. Many users of social media believe Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was the “inspiration” for the actress’s style.

Hira Mani’s bridal attire is practically a carbon copy of the one the Indian actress wore, it gets more obvious when you compare the two. Internet users mocked the actress from Kashf in the comments section for emulating the Bollywood celebrity. Others counter that it simply isn’t a suitable bridal appearance for her. Hira now doesn’t receive a lot of favourable attention on social media, which is another reason why she is the target of trolls.

Advertisement

Also Read

Kubra Khan recalls Sinf e Aahan moments on the set of her new project
Kubra Khan recalls Sinf e Aahan moments on the set of her new project

Kubra Khan is a stunning and talented Pakistani actress. Drama serials like...

 

Advertisement

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Steve Burton mourns the death of his co-star Sonya Eddy
Steve Burton mourns the death of his co-star Sonya Eddy
Siddharth feels confident about Jhoome Jo Pathaan's danceability
Siddharth feels confident about Jhoome Jo Pathaan's danceability
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'terrified' royal family?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'terrified' royal family?
Sonam Kapoor reveals 'Why’ she chose Anand Ahuja
Sonam Kapoor reveals 'Why’ she chose Anand Ahuja
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Mannat is not just a house
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Mannat is not just a house
Prince Harry calls late Queen Elizabeth 'royal puppet'
Prince Harry calls late Queen Elizabeth 'royal puppet'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story