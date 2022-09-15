Hira Mani is criticised publicly for mimicking Bollywood actress

Actress Hira Mani is criticised online for emulating Bollywood star Alia Bhatt. Internet users mock the Kashf actress for wearing a bridal dress that is nearly identical to the one the Indian actress wore.

Hira Mani is well-known in Pakistani showbiz, having starred in a number of successful drama serials throughout the years. Hira Mani recently posted some wedding photos from one of her forthcoming projects. The actress’ photo shoot appears to be from a recent drama serial. Here are a few photos of the Do Bol actress that are exclusive.

Fans, however, do not like Hira’s bridal appearance. Many users of social media believe Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was the “inspiration” for the actress’s style.

Hira Mani’s bridal attire is practically a carbon copy of the one the Indian actress wore, it gets more obvious when you compare the two. Internet users mocked the actress from Kashf in the comments section for emulating the Bollywood celebrity. Others counter that it simply isn’t a suitable bridal appearance for her. Hira now doesn’t receive a lot of favourable attention on social media, which is another reason why she is the target of trolls.

Advertisement

Also Read Kubra Khan recalls Sinf e Aahan moments on the set of her new project Kubra Khan is a stunning and talented Pakistani actress. Drama serials like...