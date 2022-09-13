Hira Mani shares her first dialogue in the industry

Popular actress Hira Mani and her husband, Mani are no strangers to controversy. Social media is once again abuzz with reactions to some comments the couple recently made during an appearance at a local show, which has caused quite an uproar on social media.

In the interview, Hira had revealed about the first dialogue she said during acting was with her father and the other dialogue she said was with her husband.

Earlier, On Saturday, the singer dropped her new song however netizens are not ready to see her in singing. On her debut song, social media users advised her to stop singing.

Also Read

).push({});