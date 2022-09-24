How Shagufta Ejaz finally agreed to her daughter’s love marriage

Shagufta Ejaz is a well-known and experienced Pakistani actress who has been in many dramas and movies up to this point. The actress, her daughter Anya, and her son-in-law Ali Hamza were recently seen on “Good Morning Pakistan.”

Anya told the story of how her boyfriend asked her to marry him. She said, “I’ve known him for a long time, but I didn’t tell Mama about him until his family wanted to come to the proposal. We had a hard time getting mom to agree because she is very protective of me. When it comes to me, she thinks ten times more about the person.”

“When I first went to meet Anya’s mother, she turned me down. I had a proper rishta interview, but I was so confused that I got turned down. Before that, I had met Anya’s khala, and she made sure that everyone would love me, but I was very scared,” Ali Hamza said.

Anya also said, “Mama told me after a week that I’m not happy with this offer. I once asked Mama to meet his family when they were coming from Islamabad to our place.

Shagufta Ejaz said, “My husband and I both agreed that they aren’t a good match, but I thought that Anya is very smart and there must be a reason why she chose him, so I should just trust her choice.” Later, it was so sweet that Ali Hamza’s family loved and respected Anya and our family. The way they asked Anya to marry them was hilarious, and my husband and I said yes to Anya and Ali Hamza’s proposal right away.