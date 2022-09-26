HUM Awards couple shoot of Iqra Aziz And Yasir Hussain criticism

Advertisement
HUM Awards couple shoot of Iqra Aziz And Yasir Hussain draws criticism

HUM Awards couple shoot of Iqra Aziz And Yasir Hussain draws criticism

  • Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain were seen together at the 8th HUM Awards.
  • The couple is lucky to have a cute little boy.
  • The photos went viral on social media.
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are well-known and well-liked celebrity couples. With their romantic photos and videos, the famous couple wants to show the world what a great couple they are. The couple is lucky to have a cute little boy named Kabir Hussain.

Recently, they were seen together at the 8th HUM Awards, which took place in Toronto, Canada. Iqra Aziz was seen wearing a beautiful floral outfit by “Nomi Ansari” which made her look very stylish. Yasir Hussain, on the other hand, wore a black tuxedo suit and looked very sharp.

As soon as the photos went viral on social media, people started making fun of the couple for the intimate photos. The keyboard warriors didn’t like Iqra’s choice of clothes because they were too revealing. Here are some reviews of Iqra and Yasir’s most recent photos from the public.

