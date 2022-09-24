Hum Network hosted a gala to raise funds for the flood victims

The Hum television network set up a gala in Toronto to raise money. They work with the artists and famous people who flew to Canada to be at the Hum Awards to raise money for the people who were hurt by the flood. The money will be given to organisations that help families who have been hurt by the flood. About $24,000 CAD was raised at the fundraising gala as a whole. Mahira Khan, Bilal Ashraf, Ushna Shah, Sonya Hussyn, Hania Aamir, Iqra Aziz, Urwa Hocane, Zara Noor Abbas, Ahmed Ali Butt, Reema, Saboor Aly, and a lot of other famous people will be there.

Recently, people have said that celebrities shouldn’t be getting awards when their country is having a hard time and they should be helping out instead. Hum network sticks to its word and keeps its promise to use the Hum Awards Canada platform to help people who were affected by the flood and to help with relief and recovery efforts. Again, they are making the people of Pakistan like them.

Aside from the artists who were there, the event was also supported by designers and cricketers like Wasim Akram, Javed Miandad, Shahid Afridi, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Shan Maqsood, and Naseem Shah, who donated signed bats and outfits for the fundraising event. The goal of the Hum television network is to help flood victims and make sure they have everything they need. It’s time to work together and stand together to help our country. Some Internet users are also saying that the Hum Awards should be put off because things are so bad in Pakistan.