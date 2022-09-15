Advertisement
Edition: English
Humayun Saeed reveals reason behind dragging dramatizations

Articles
Humayun Saeed is the most successful actor in Pakistan as of now. The reason behind this unknown stardom is his success in not one but multiple fields.

He has made history with his drama ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ and also went on to break records with his recent film ‘London Nahi Jaunga.’ But piecemeal from being a megastar on screen, Humayun Saeed also runs one of the biggest and most successful product houses of Pakistan, Six Sigma Plus.

While we’ve seen numerous dateless dramatizations from Six Sigma like Durre Shehwar and Mere Paas Tum Ho, there have been cases of dragging from the product house too, a sin common between every product house and every channel in Pakistan.

The practice has increased over the times as further and hit dramatizations are being stretched over 30 occurrences. The rearmost case is of Mere Humsafar where followership has put allegations of unnecessarily dragging a drama that has hooked to the followership worldwide. Humayun Saeed being the patron had his opinion on the dilemma.

Humayun revealed that numerous times a drama isn’t successful financially if it isn’t made on a lesser number of occurrences while he also said that some dramatizations are written over 30 occurrences these days and it’s the demand of the script. still, as an actor he thinks a drama of 17 occurrences is further than enough.

This is what The Patron Humayun Saeed had to say as he gave his take on dragging dramatizations on commodity Haute.

 

