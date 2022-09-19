Imran Abbas intimate video with Ameesha Patel goes viral

Imran Abbas is a talented and good-looking Pakistani actor and model who got everyone’s attention quickly through hard work and his looks. Imran has been in many plays and movies up to this point. He is an actor who has also had the chance to work in Bollywood.

Imran Abbas flew to Bahrain a few days ago to go to the “First Social Media Awards.” At the event in Bahrain, the Indian actress Ameesha Patel was also seen. Recently, Imran Ashraf was seen having fun with her friend Ameesha. The two actors recreated the Bollywood song “Dil Mai Dard Sa Jaga Hai,” which was originally filmed with Ameesha Patel and Bobby Deol. “It was so much fun to be “very filmy” with my friend Ameesha,” Imran Abbas wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑰𝑴𝑹𝑨𝑵 𝑨𝑩𝑩𝑨𝑺 (@imranabbas.official)

The video started going around on social media right away, which made the fans unhappy. People on the Internet didn’t like how close Imran Ashraf was to Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel.

