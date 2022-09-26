Imran Ashraf discusses about a tragic experience from childhood

Imran Ashraf is a multitalented and versatile Pakistani actor who has made a name for himself as one of the country’s top actors by giving great performances in many hit dramas and movies.

In a recent interview with “FWhy Podcast,” Imran Ashraf talked about how hard it was for him as a child to go to boarding school in Abbottabad. “My father sent me to boarding school, where I stayed until I graduated from FSC. As a boarder, I want to tell parents that they shouldn’t send their kids to boarding school unless they have to. A child at boarding school is all alone and cries a lot. “After I went to boarding school, I was no longer close to my family,” says Imran Ashraf.

Imran Ashraf also said, “I can’t put into words my first night at boarding school. A child will cry a lot on the first night of his first boarding school. You also have a lot of fun and make a lot of memories at boarding school, but it’s also hard.”

Also Read Maira Khan makes threat to reality show Tamasha Ghar Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf's latest fashion film by ace courtier Hassan...