Imran Ashraf discusses about a tragic experience from his Childhood

Imran Ashraf discusses about a tragic experience from childhood

Imran Ashraf is a multitalented and versatile Pakistani actor who has made a name for himself as one of the country’s top actors by giving great performances in many hit dramas and movies.

In a recent interview with “FWhy Podcast,” Imran Ashraf talked about how hard it was for him as a child to go to boarding school in Abbottabad. “My father sent me to boarding school, where I stayed until I graduated from FSC. As a boarder, I want to tell parents that they shouldn’t send their kids to boarding school unless they have to. A child at boarding school is all alone and cries a lot. “After I went to boarding school, I was no longer close to my family,” says Imran Ashraf.

Imran Ashraf also said, “I can’t put into words my first night at boarding school. A child will cry a lot on the first night of his first boarding school. You also have a lot of fun and make a lot of memories at boarding school, but it’s also hard.”

