Imran Ashraf spotted riding scooty, enjoying the fresh air

Imran Ashraf is one of the best actors in Lollywood. He has perfected his craft by working in the drama industry. Even though he had been in the business for ten years, Ranjha Ranjha Kardi was the show that made him famous.

Fans also like the actor from the show Mushk because he is humble and down-to-earth. This time, the Dum Mastam actor wanted to leave his celebrity life behind.

This time, a video of Imran out riding his scooty and enjoying the fresh air is making people fall in love with him.

On the job, Imran Ashraf’s work in the movie Dum Mastam and the drama serial Chaudhry and Sons has been praised.

The play was written by Saima Akram Chaudhary and directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain. It was put together by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi.

