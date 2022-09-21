Imran Ashraf spotted riding scooty, enjoying the fresh air

Mehwish Hayat criticized by Shamoon Abbasi for her Bollywood obsession
Shamoon obliquely responded to Mehwish Hayat's tweet. She asserted that this was...
Imran Ashraf is one of the best actors in Lollywood. He has perfected his craft by working in the drama industry. Even though he had been in the business for ten years, Ranjha Ranjha Kardi was the show that made him famous.
Fans also like the actor from the show Mushk because he is humble and down-to-earth. This time, the Dum Mastam actor wanted to leave his celebrity life behind.
This time, a video of Imran out riding his scooty and enjoying the fresh air is making people fall in love with him.
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
On the job, Imran Ashraf’s work in the movie Dum Mastam and the drama serial Chaudhry and Sons has been praised.
The play was written by Saima Akram Chaudhary and directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain. It was put together by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.