Interesting Journey of Shagufta Ejaz’s Second Marriage

In Pakistan, there is a lot of talk about a woman’s second marriage after she has been divorced or lost her husband. Even though 95% of the people in the country are Muslims, it is a huge taboo in many homes, which makes no sense. Women don’t talk about the journey to finding love again because of this, but Shagufta Ejaz didn’t hold back when she talked about it. She talked about the hard times she had along the way, the worries she had while making this choice, and how she met her current husband.

Shagufta was a single mom with two daughters when Yahya Siddiqui came into her life. He is now her husband. She said that they both liked each other and that her daughters felt very comfortable around him, but it still took her two years to say yes to his proposal. Shagufta talked about the doubts someone might have when getting married again. She also said that her husband is older than her, and there is a big age difference between them. This made her worry about whether or not they would always get along.

After waiting for two years, Shagufta said yes when she realized that she loves him and that her daughters also love him. She also said that he had grown sons from a previous marriage, and because he was rich, they were worried about why a young woman would agree to marry him if she wasn’t interested in his money. So, they all got together with her to talk about their worries. Things worked out in the end, and now she has a good relationship with them in which they respect and understand her.

Shagufta and her husband have two daughters together, Nabiha and Iman. However, Shagufta’s husband is the father of all four girls. She also said that when their daughter was born, her husband went back to work so that he could take care of his two daughters. He has a lot of experience because he worked in Pakistan Customs and owned a production house, which is where they first met. Because of this, he was offered a consulting job, which he accepted.

Advertisement

Love has no age and comes in many different forms. Shagufta Ejaz’s story shows that, but her journey to find happiness also shows people who have been through similar things how to be practical and wise the next time they have to make a big choice.