Jannat Mirza gets pre-birthday surprise from Fiance Umer Butt

Jannat Mirza and Umer Butt are popular TikTok users. They both have successful careers as a result of the site, with Jannat Mirza making TikTok the largest star and establishing it as a centre for artists and fresh talent. The couple has been together for a while and is now engaged to each other.

Umer Butt, Jannat Mirza’s fiancé, had elaborate plans to honour the occasion. Red roses and lovely candles were used to embellish the entire setup by Umer. He also invited their pals to join them in their celebration. Beautiful Jannat received a gold jewellery set as a gift from Umer, who also documented his efforts to plan the biggest birthday surprise ever for her. Jannat was dressed in a stunning white jora with black thread embroidery. There were also bouquets present for Jannat to make her feel really special. Here are a few highlights from Jannat’s unexpected birthday party:

Earlier, the fans have fallen head over heels with the TikTok sensation and there is no stopping her massive fan following from obsessively stalking her. The 21-year-old is drop-dead-gorgeous with an alluring social media feed that keeps her admirers hooked.