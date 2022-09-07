Jannat Mirza praises ruler of the UAE for his kind donations to flood victims in Pakistan

Jannat Mirza is a famous Pakistani TikTok star.

Jannat has always been the one to leave her fans impressed, not only with her fantastic work but also with her gorgeous looks.

Jannat Mirza has thanked the President of United Arab Emirates for their contribution.

Advertisement

Jannat Mirza is the most famous Pakistani tik toker. She got fame from the videos she used to upload on the social networking site Tik Tok. She continues to win the hearts of millions of her fans.

She is adored by millions of people and has amassed immense appreciation and fame in a short period of time. Jannat has always been the one to leave her fans impressed, not only with her fantastic work but also with her gorgeous looks.

The most popular Pakistani TikToker Jannat Mirza has thanked the President of the United Arab Emirates for their support, along with numerous NGOs working to aid the flood victims in Sindh and Balochistan.

Mirza wrote, “The president of the UAE sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan issues an urgent order for Pakistan, which was devastated by terrible floods that claimed around a thousand lives and created a major humanitarian disaster. 3,000 tonnes of food, tonnes of medical supplies, tents, and other supplies are part of the relief effort. Thank you UAE for standing with us.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Jannat Mirza (@jannatmirza_) Advertisement

Also Read Jannat Mirza’s sister Sehar celebrates birthday gorgeously in blue dreamy dress Jannat Mirza is Pakistan's most gorgeous model, as well as its most...