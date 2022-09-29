Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Junaid Jamshed Niazi’s latest cute family portraits

Junaid Jamshed Niazi’s latest cute family portraits

Articles
Advertisement
Junaid Jamshed Niazi’s latest cute family portraits

Junaid Jamshed Niazi

Advertisement
  • Young and attractive Pakistani model turned actor Junaid Jamshed Niazi made his acting debut with Yumna Zaidi in the drama series “Sinf-e-Aahan.”
  • Today, Junaid can be seen playing supporting parts in a variety of drama serials.
  • Junaid married the journalist Shajiaa Niazi in 2018.
Advertisement

Young and attractive Pakistani model turned actor Junaid Jamshed Niazi made his acting debut with Yumna Zaidi in the drama series “Sinf-e-Aahan.” With his versatile acting abilities and attractive looks, Junaid quickly won the audience’s love and respect. Today, Junaid can be seen playing supporting parts in a variety of drama serials.

Junaid married the journalist Shajiaa Niazi in 2018. Izzah, the couple’s gorgeous baby girl, is following in her father’s modeling footsteps by frequently appearing in children’s photo shoots. Recently, Junaid Niazi posted some beautiful family photographs on his official Instagram account, which had his fan following raving. The images that Junaid provided are undoubtedly inspiring some significant family

Have a look!

Also Read

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ayesha Omar enjoying in Beirut, Lebanon with friends and family: See photos
Ayesha Omar enjoying in Beirut, Lebanon with friends and family: See photos
Mehwish Hayat criticized for her pizza reel
Mehwish Hayat criticized for her pizza reel
Throwback: Humayun Saeed's kiss in
Throwback: Humayun Saeed's kiss in "The Crown" Vulgar or bold? see mixed reactions
Mariam Ansari in Photos with Her Husband
Mariam Ansari in Photos with Her Husband
Iqrar-ul-Hassan & Waseem Badami are accused of defrauding Majid Jahangir
Iqrar-ul-Hassan & Waseem Badami are accused of defrauding Majid Jahangir
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain take in Thailand's natural beauty
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain take in Thailand's natural beauty
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story