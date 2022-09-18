Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kanwal Aftab & Zulqarnain spotted twinning in black

Kanwal Aftab & Zulqarnain spotted twinning in black

Articles
Advertisement
Kanwal Aftab & Zulqarnain spotted twinning in black

Kanwal Aftab & Zulqarnain spotted twinning in black

Advertisement

Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar are a very cute celebrity couple. Soon, a child will be born to the beautiful Kanwal and the handsome Zulqarnain. The couple’s daily vlogs are getting a lot of attention right now. Fans love getting updates every day, and Zulqarnain and Kanwal also tell their fans about what’s going on in their lives. A few days ago, the couple celebrated the Goud Bharai of Kanwal. News about the Goud Bharai event was very popular with fans.

They are now seen in Faislabad, where they are going to a party for the sister of their friend Jannat Mirza, Alishba Anjum, who is getting married. The cute couple posed for pictures that showed how much they loved each other. Zulqarnain and Kanwal both wore beautiful black outfits, so they looked great together. Kanwal Aftab wore a long, beautiful black dress, and Zulqarnain wore a black Kurta Shalwar. Here are some lovely photos of a couple. Have a look!

Also Read

Firdous Jamal clarifies controversial remark about Mahira Khan
Firdous Jamal clarifies controversial remark about Mahira Khan

Firdous Jamal occasionally draws criticism for making disparaging statements about popular actors....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story