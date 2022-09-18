Kanwal Aftab & Zulqarnain spotted twinning in black

Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar are a very cute celebrity couple. Soon, a child will be born to the beautiful Kanwal and the handsome Zulqarnain. The couple’s daily vlogs are getting a lot of attention right now. Fans love getting updates every day, and Zulqarnain and Kanwal also tell their fans about what’s going on in their lives. A few days ago, the couple celebrated the Goud Bharai of Kanwal. News about the Goud Bharai event was very popular with fans.

They are now seen in Faislabad, where they are going to a party for the sister of their friend Jannat Mirza, Alishba Anjum, who is getting married. The cute couple posed for pictures that showed how much they loved each other. Zulqarnain and Kanwal both wore beautiful black outfits, so they looked great together. Kanwal Aftab wore a long, beautiful black dress, and Zulqarnain wore a black Kurta Shalwar. Here are some lovely photos of a couple. Have a look!

Also Read Firdous Jamal clarifies controversial remark about Mahira Khan Firdous Jamal occasionally draws criticism for making disparaging statements about popular actors....