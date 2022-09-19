Kinza Hashmi’s intimate pictures with Khushal Khan

Kinza Hashmi is the most beautiful person on TV. This pretty face started working in the business in 2014 and has played many roles in different drama serials. Kinza’s best role was as Rushna in the 2018 drama Ishq Tamasha, for which she won a well-deserved Hum Style award for best actress in a bad role. In 2022, this pretty face is thought to be one of the best actresses in Pakistan. Kinza has also been in a number of very successful plays, such as Dalda, Mohabbat Tum Se Nafrat Ha, Moray Sayan, and many others.

The new face of the Pakistani TV industry is Khushal Khan Khattak. In 2012, this beautiful face was all over the news. Khushal Khan Khattak began his career as a model. Then, in a web series called Mid Summer Chaos, he made his acting debut. Mushkil, Bebasi, and Aik Hai Nigaar are some of the other movies this handsome man has worked on.

Pakistani actors like to wear clothes made by Asim Jofa. Asim Jofa is versatile. For more than 12 years, he has been adding new colours to the industry. He is a true master and is one of Pakistan’s most expensive designers. A lot of famous people have also done photo shoots for this skilled man.

Kinza Hashmi and Khushal Khan Khattak were recently in an Ishq-e-Naubahar photoshoot for Asim Jofa. In their latest photoshoot, these two beautiful faces look just stunning. Kinza looks great in a royal blue dress with a pink dupatta and beautiful pink jhumkas. Arshad Khan, a well-known makeup artist, did her makeup and hair. She wore and carried the clothes so well that it looked like they were made for her. Coming toward our handsome man, Khushal Khan is wearing a three-piece suit that makes him look like a prince. In this recent photoshoot, both of them look great.

Advertisement

Also Read Sarah Khan decided to leave the showbiz industry? Sarah Khan is a well-known Pakistani jaunty actress. She stole the limelight...