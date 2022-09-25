Latest video of Hira Khan and Saad Qureshi from set of their show

Advertisement
Articles
Hira Khan and Saad Qureshi’s latest video from the set of their show “Woh Pagal Si” has gone viral on social media.

Khan posted the video to her Instagram account early on Monday morning. In it, she and Zara Ahmed, who plays her sister on the show, do an interesting game called “Complete the Lyrics” on the set of “Woh Pagal Si.”

In the viral video, the male lead, Saad Qureshi, was tricked by the girls into buying a meal for the winning co-star. The villain, Omar Shahzad, also made a cameo appearance in the challenge.

“Pagal sa gang,” or “a crazy group,” is what the “Mere Humsafar” star wrote in the app’s caption for the video.

Within a few hours of being shared, the reel was seen by millions of people on social media, and the two actors got a lot of likes and compliments.

“Woh Pagal Si” was directed by Faisal Bukhari, and the show’s story was written by Sadia Akhter. The play is mostly about Sara (Hira Khan), the second and youngest daughter of businessman Ahsan Hayat. She is rich and spoiled (Baber Ali). Sara has a very strong need to own her father.

When Hayat marries his worker Shazma (Zubab Rana), the story takes an interesting turn. Shazma is a manipulative and opportunistic person who marries Hayat for his money and hates his daughters.

Shazma had trouble with Sara, the younger sister, and the two of them don’t get along well.

Zaheen, played by Saad Qureshi, is from a low-class family and is the son of Ahsan’s driver. Zara Ahmed, on the other hand, plays Bela, Hayat’s first child and Sara’s older sister.

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
