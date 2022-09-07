You must all be aware that Khalil ur Rehman Qamar is regarded as one of Pakistan’s top authors.

You must all be aware that Khalil ur Rehman Qamar is regarded as one of Pakistan’s top authors. Due to his superb writing, he has long been a source of top-notch screenplays for the Pakistani drama business. It wouldn’t be inaccurate to say that he is a very state-forward individual and that, as a result of his temperament, he receives a lot of criticism on social media. And Mere Pass Tum Ho, his best-known drama, soared to success and contributed to the author’s notoriety.

Khalil ur Rehman Qamar would be 60 years old if his age were to be given in the year 2022. According to sources, Khalil has been married twice and is the father of two children. In recent days, he has also embraced Mahira Khan and said that perhaps choosing this actress for my play was a mistake on my part. On the other hand, some claim that Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar has an inherent animosity toward women because he always speaks poorly of them.

The bad news is that Khalil ur Rehman can be heard asking a female why she hasn’t arrived to meet him in a recent tape that has gone viral on social media. In answer, the woman responds, “My husband told me I have to go with you.” She said, “I am sitting fully prepared and I am sending you my image.” Khalil responded by saying, “If I didn’t understand your compulsions, then who would?” I would have accepted your words, he countered. Khalil continued, “Why are you talking about nonsense? You would have informed me this by messaging me.”

The woman can be heard saying, “I’m mad at my husband,” to Khalil ur Rehman Qamar in the following segment of the audio call. Khalil hears the woman tell him repeatedly, “I’m sending you my ready image.” I told you in the night that my spouse is like this, the woman said to the writer. The woman became upset and informed her husband, “I’m not leaving now.” The woman said, “I previously messaged you because if my husband had come along, that’s why.”

“I was very excited to meet you,” the woman said before ending the call. And along with that she said that I am also sending you my complete picture to which Khalilur Rehman Qamar said yes send it I want to see you. Before ending the call, Khalil ur Rehman Qamar told the woman that when you have no problem and you are free of her mind, then we will meet us.

Here is the audio call:

