Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Legend Of Maula Jatt is biggest forthcoming Pakistani movie

Legend Of Maula Jatt is biggest forthcoming Pakistani movie

Articles
Advertisement
Legend Of Maula Jatt is biggest forthcoming Pakistani movie
Advertisement

The Legend Of Maula Jatt is the biggest forthcoming Pakistani movie which has been directed by Bilal Lashari, the movie has been produced by Ammarah Hikmat, the film has a star-speckled cast that includes Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malick, Ali Azmat, Faris Shafi and Gohar Rasheed.

This Pakistani film is reportedly the biggest calculated film, the caravan of the film has also gotten great response from public. The media critics are saying that the caravan is giving transnational movie vibes. Surely, the film is going to be the biggest action movie in the history of Pakistani cinema because of strong plot & star speckled cast. The movie is the remake of the original block joker movie Maula Jatt which was endeavored by stagers of Pakistan, Sultan Rahi & Mustafa Qureshi, released in 1979.

The bills of all the characters are out now. All the actors in the film have participated in their bills on their sanctioned social media handles. The movie is releasing on 13th October 2022. Have a look at the bills.

Also Read

Iqra Aziz’s new gorgeous photos set internet on fire
Iqra Aziz’s new gorgeous photos set internet on fire

Iqra Aziz is winning the hearts of her fans. The viral photos...

 

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Atif Aslam rocks at Packages Mall in Lahore
Atif Aslam rocks at Packages Mall in Lahore
Anushka Sharma shares 'last photo dump' of 2022 clicked by Virat
Anushka Sharma shares 'last photo dump' of 2022 clicked by Virat
Iqrar Ul Hassan celebrates second wife's birthday surprisingly
Iqrar Ul Hassan celebrates second wife's birthday surprisingly
Kareena Kapoor shares last pic of 2022 with last sunset of the year
Kareena Kapoor shares last pic of 2022 with last sunset of the year
Hrithik Roshan says being a star is unhealthy and a burden
Hrithik Roshan says being a star is unhealthy and a burden
Shilpa Shetty says she's 'taking forward only hope' to 2023
Shilpa Shetty says she's 'taking forward only hope' to 2023
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story