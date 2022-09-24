Legend Of Maula Jatt is biggest forthcoming Pakistani movie

The Legend Of Maula Jatt is the biggest forthcoming Pakistani movie which has been directed by Bilal Lashari, the movie has been produced by Ammarah Hikmat, the film has a star-speckled cast that includes Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malick, Ali Azmat, Faris Shafi and Gohar Rasheed.

This Pakistani film is reportedly the biggest calculated film, the caravan of the film has also gotten great response from public. The media critics are saying that the caravan is giving transnational movie vibes. Surely, the film is going to be the biggest action movie in the history of Pakistani cinema because of strong plot & star speckled cast. The movie is the remake of the original block joker movie Maula Jatt which was endeavored by stagers of Pakistan, Sultan Rahi & Mustafa Qureshi, released in 1979.

The bills of all the characters are out now. All the actors in the film have participated in their bills on their sanctioned social media handles. The movie is releasing on 13th October 2022. Have a look at the bills.