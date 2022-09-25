Mahira Khan, Frieha Altaf condemn Sara Bibi’s murder

Sara Bibi was killed in the Islamabad suburb of Chak Shehzad.

The 37-year-old lived in the area where she was found dead.

she was found dead on Friday morning at a farmhouse.

Police said on Friday that Sara Bibi, the daughter-in-law of senior journalist Ayaz Amir, was killed in the Islamabad suburb of Chak Shehzad. The 37-year-old lived in the area where she was found dead on Friday morning at a farmhouse. She was supposedly killed with a dumbbell, and Shah Nawaz, her husband, is the main suspect in the case.

How long before we get any sort of justice for any woman who has been killed at the hands of rage and privilege. Another hashtag. Another long wait for justice. Justice delayed is justice denied. #JusticeForSarah — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) September 23, 2022

Celebrities and Twitter users were shocked and angry by the news, and many of them said so on Twitter. “How long will it be before any woman who was killed because of anger or privilege gets some kind of justice? A different hashtag. Again, justice took a long time to come. When justice is delayed, it can’t be done “Mahira Khan posted in a tweet.

“This is no place for women!” PR entrepreneur Frieha Altaf wrote. “Another Noor, another daughter-in-law. Cases that get a lot of attention end up on Twitter trends. The 12-year-old who was raped or hung only gets a column on page 5, but domestic violence, misogynistic behavior, and harassment keep happening.”

No country for women!

Another daughter-in-law another Noor. The cases that are high profile make it to #twitter trends. The 12 yr old Raped/hung just get -a column on page 5 & yet the horror of Domestic abuse, misogynistic behaviour,harassment doesn’t stop #AyazAmir #noormukadam — Frieha Altaf (@FriehaAltaf) September 23, 2022

Zunaira Inam Khan had this to say, “Another day, another woman was killed for no reason. What a terrible loss. When will we no longer have to change the name at the end of the hashtag “justice for…”? Also, please stop sending around photos of the person who was killed. Let her pass away with honor.”

Another day, another woman lost to senseless violence. Such a terrible shame. When will be able to stop having to change the name at the end of the “justice for…” hashtag?? Also, please stop sharing the pictures of the murder victim. Let her have dignity in death. — Zunaira Inam Khan (@ZunairaInam) September 23, 2022

Shahnawaz, the murderer, had killed a guy years ago while driving drunk. Sara was, apparently, his 3rd wife. His first wife ran away on the Valima day as he pulled out a gun at her. The second also ran away,

apparently. #AyazAmir #JusticeForSarah — Farwa Naqvi (@farwanaqvi_) September 23, 2022

Today, as we read the news about Shahnawaz Amir murdering his wife—spare a moment for the rightful rage of Pakistan’s women, who are still convincing its men, and the state, that there really is a problem with how they are treated in the country. #justiceforSarah — Saba Gul (@sabagl) September 23, 2022

Please STOP sharing the gruesome graphics of Sarah’s deadbody! Name and shame the murderer! SHAH NAWAZ – the abusive man, whose ‘lawfully wedded’ wife became the target of his ‘rage’ #justiceforSarah pic.twitter.com/KeMsULdV6g — khadija siddiqi (@khadijasid751) September 23, 2022

Only if Zahir Jaffer was hanged publicly and punished brutally, perhaps there wouldn’t be another Zahir Jaffer on lose. It pains my heart to read another hashtag #JusticeForSarah

I am beyond shattered. This country is going down to ruins with such a law, only God can save us. — Ayesha. (@iayeshaskhan_) September 23, 2022

Shahnawaz, son of Ayyaz Amir murdered his wife. Another innocent women brutally taken. We keep trying to demand justice for our women and society keeps failing us. Devastating news. #JusticeForSarah — Maheen Ghani (@maheenghani_) September 23, 2022

Divorced daughter is better than Dead one. Just Normalise leaving your Toxic partner. Do not marry your mentally unstable vulture sons if they are not trained to behave in civil manners with women!#JusticeForSarah #Noor #copy pic.twitter.com/0nv0sFebPX — Mushaal Hussein Mullick (@MushaalMullick) September 24, 2022

When police and investigation teams got to the scene of the crime, the journalist’s son was already gone, but they caught him. But the police have said that the FIR won’t be filed until they’ve done an investigation. A police spokesperson said, “The incident is being looked into,” but didn’t say anything else.