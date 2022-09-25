Advertisement
Mahira Khan, Frieha Altaf condemn Sara Bibi’s murder

Articles
Mahira Khan, Frieha Altaf condemn Sara Bibi’s murder
  • Sara Bibi was killed in the Islamabad suburb of Chak Shehzad.
  • The 37-year-old lived in the area where she was found dead.
  • she was found dead on Friday morning at a farmhouse.
Police said on Friday that Sara Bibi, the daughter-in-law of senior journalist Ayaz Amir, was killed in the Islamabad suburb of Chak Shehzad. The 37-year-old lived in the area where she was found dead on Friday morning at a farmhouse. She was supposedly killed with a dumbbell, and Shah Nawaz, her husband, is the main suspect in the case.

Celebrities and Twitter users were shocked and angry by the news, and many of them said so on Twitter. “How long will it be before any woman who was killed because of anger or privilege gets some kind of justice? A different hashtag. Again, justice took a long time to come. When justice is delayed, it can’t be done “Mahira Khan posted in a tweet.

“This is no place for women!” PR entrepreneur Frieha Altaf wrote. “Another Noor, another daughter-in-law. Cases that get a lot of attention end up on Twitter trends. The 12-year-old who was raped or hung only gets a column on page 5, but domestic violence, misogynistic behavior, and harassment keep happening.”

Zunaira Inam Khan had this to say, “Another day, another woman was killed for no reason. What a terrible loss. When will we no longer have to change the name at the end of the hashtag “justice for…”? Also, please stop sending around photos of the person who was killed. Let her pass away with honor.”

When police and investigation teams got to the scene of the crime, the journalist’s son was already gone, but they caught him. But the police have said that the FIR won’t be filed until they’ve done an investigation. A police spokesperson said, “The incident is being looked into,” but didn’t say anything else.

