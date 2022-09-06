Mathira takes internet by storm with new stunning selfies

Mathira is a Pakistani-Zimbabwean model, singer, and actress.

She shares her latest stunning selfies with her fans on her Instagram account.

She has 2.3 million followers on her Instagram account.

Mathira has steadily but firmly carved out a place for herself in the entertainment sector. She has charmed the audience in every role she has played, whether it be modeling or presenting.

The confident, audacious, and upbeat host has always stood out because she violates the strict standards of the Pakistani entertainment industry with her attitude.

She is quite active on social media and updates her fans and followers frequently.

She captioned her post, “Missing out on temporary fun to build permanent stability is not a loss.”

The pictures are being liked by fans and have more than 35,461 likes this far.

