Maya Ali’s younger brother is blessed with baby girl

Maya Ali is a Pakistani actress and model who is known for having the most charm of anyone in her country. Since she first showed up on TV, she has been the centre of attention. With her great acting, she gained a huge number of fans on social media. Her dramas like Man Mayal, Diyar e Dil, Aun Zara, Shanakht, Jo Bichar Gaye, Pehli Si Mohabbat, and so on are just great. Maya Ali’s movies Teefa in Trouble and Paray Hut Love also show how talented she is.

Maya Ali’s performances are so amazing that people can’t help but drool over her. Maya Ali won the Lux Style Award for Best Female TV Actor and for being Pakistan’s most stylish actor in a film. Maya Ali hasn’t gotten married yet, but her younger brother Afnan Qureshi did in 2020. The big wedding was held in Islamabad, and family, friends, and a lot of famous people from Pakistan showbiz were there.

The sweet couple now has a cute little girl, whose name is Anabiya. Maya Ali, who was in Pehli Si Mohabbat, was happy to tell everyone about the birth of her niece. She is now the baby’s phuppo, which means aunt. She is happy to tell everyone that her younger brother and his wife now have a beautiful baby girl.

She posted photos of Afnan Qureshi, his wife, and their cute baby to show her fans that she is now officially phuppo. The young, attractive couple has a sweet little girl. Maya can’t wait to hold her little one. Her new aunt (phuppo) shared some beautiful pictures and wrote a sweet note to her family.

