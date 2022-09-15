 Maya Khan shares traumatic experience of her ‘divorce’

Maya Khan came notorious during the period of morning shows. She used to do these shows on road where she’ll just go and bust youthful couples on dates. utmost of the times they were council scholars who had boarded their classes and were drinking chai in public premises and what not.

Her show was a superhit and she was known to pick up motifs bound to go viral and she had the capability to remain in the limelight amidst maximum chaos.

Maya has now converted physically and she has surely changed her style of doing a show. She participated a veritably traumatic experience of her life with people.

Maya participated that she was Nikkahfied in 2011 when she got into a major contestation and was laid off her work, her family was also diagnosed with cancer at the same time and she ended up losing him after an time.

She added that’s when she also got disassociated. latterly Maya Khan got married again to another person and she incontinently knew after marriage that a mistake has been made.

Advertisement

She still tried to drag it due to societal pressures but the physical abuse she bore was the last nail in the pall and she decided to chose herself first and took divorce.

Maya participated that divorce is called a “ kalank ” in our society for the woman but she got the power from Allah to fight through that experience and pick herself up again.

Also Read Kubra Khan recalls Sinf e Aahan moments on the set of her new project Kubra Khan is a stunning and talented Pakistani actress. Drama serials like...