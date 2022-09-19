Advertisement
Mehar Bano is getting heavy criticism for her nasty transition video

Mehar Bano is getting heavy criticism for her nasty transition video

Articles
Mehar Bano is getting heavy criticism for her nasty transition video

Mehar Bano is getting heavy criticism for her nasty transition video

Mehar Bano is in the news again because of a video she put on social media about her transition. Fans are not happy with how daring she looks. Mehar is a Pakistani actress and one of the most brave and outspoken people in the drama industry.

She gets criticised a lot for her tasteless and rough dance moves and pictures. Her cringe-worthy dance moves and clothes that show too much get a lot of criticism. Mere Pass Tum Ho, Balaa, Mere Hamnasheen, and Churails are some of Mehar Bano’s most popular drama series. She gave great performances that showed how good an actress she was.

 

A post shared by Mehar Bano (@meharbano)

Mere Hamnasheen famed girl is once again facing heavy criticism for the recent video she uploaded on her Instagram account. Where she was wearing a black outfit with a deep neck and heavy cringe makeup. The moral brigade didn’t like and didn’t like how she looked. Netizens did not approve of her look and took comments to bash the actress for inappropriate wardrobe choices. Some people on social media call her the “Pakistani Norah Fatehi.”

Next Story