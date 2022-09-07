Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mehar Bano shares a lovely message of acceptance of oneself

Mehar Bano shares a lovely message of acceptance of oneself

Articles
Advertisement
Mehar Bano shares a lovely message of acceptance of oneself

Mehar Bano shares a lovely message of acceptance of oneself

Advertisement
  • Mehar Bano is a gorgeous and versatile Pakistani actress.
  • The Lashkara actress penned a beautiful note of self-acceptance.
  • She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Daagh, Bunty I Love you, Mor Mahal, Lashkara.
Advertisement

Mehar Bano is a young and versatile Pakistani actress, model and filmmaker who started her journey of Showbiz in 2011.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Daagh, Bunty I Love you, Mor Mahal, Lashkara, Mere Pass Tum Ho and many more.

She most often shares pictures of her daily routine with her fans and followers. Taking to Instagram, the Lashkara actress penned a beautiful note of self-acceptance with an awesome flaunting her glam look in the latest viral monochrome click.

She captioned her post, “Accept me, flaws and all. Kept the image un retouched so you can witness for yourself the creasing under my eyes, the bulging tummy, the texture on my face, and other imperfections that I probably spent too much time thinking about, all conducive to nothing but eating disorders, body image issues and declining self esteem. Today I don’t care. Tommorow? Who knows? I’m only human.”

Take a look!

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Mehar Bano (@meharbano)

On the work front, Meher Bano has participated in a number of drama serials, but it was her role as “Zubaida” in the well-known online series “Churails” that made her a household name.

Also Read

Ahmed Ali Akbar and Osman Khalid Butt groove at Mehar Bano’s engagement
Ahmed Ali Akbar and Osman Khalid Butt groove at Mehar Bano’s engagement

Pakistani actress Mehar Bano recently got engaged to well-known producer Shahrukh Kazim...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sidharth Malhotra as raw agent in Majnu: release date announced
Sidharth Malhotra as raw agent in Majnu: release date announced
Kate Middleton believes baby no. 4 will strengthen her family
Kate Middleton believes baby no. 4 will strengthen her family
Shraddha Kapoor teases title of Luv Ranjan' film; Alia guesses
Shraddha Kapoor teases title of Luv Ranjan' film; Alia guesses
Aimal khan bold photos inspired by Ranveer Singh goes viral
Aimal khan bold photos inspired by Ranveer Singh goes viral
Jacqueline Fernandez is ready to fight against the defamation suit
Jacqueline Fernandez is ready to fight against the defamation suit
Emmy Rossum posts images from her daughter's first Disneyland visit
Emmy Rossum posts images from her daughter's first Disneyland visit
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story