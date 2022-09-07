Mehar Bano shares a lovely message of acceptance of oneself

Mehar Bano is a gorgeous and versatile Pakistani actress.

The Lashkara actress penned a beautiful note of self-acceptance.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Daagh, Bunty I Love you, Mor Mahal, Lashkara.

Mehar Bano is a young and versatile Pakistani actress, model and filmmaker who started her journey of Showbiz in 2011.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Daagh, Bunty I Love you, Mor Mahal, Lashkara, Mere Pass Tum Ho and many more.

She most often shares pictures of her daily routine with her fans and followers. Taking to Instagram, the Lashkara actress penned a beautiful note of self-acceptance with an awesome flaunting her glam look in the latest viral monochrome click.

She captioned her post, “Accept me, flaws and all. Kept the image un retouched so you can witness for yourself the creasing under my eyes, the bulging tummy, the texture on my face, and other imperfections that I probably spent too much time thinking about, all conducive to nothing but eating disorders, body image issues and declining self esteem. Today I don’t care. Tommorow? Who knows? I’m only human.”

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehar Bano (@meharbano)

On the work front, Meher Bano has participated in a number of drama serials, but it was her role as “Zubaida” in the well-known online series “Churails” that made her a household name.

