Edition: English
Edition: English

Momal Sheikh congratulates her brother Shahzad for winning award for his impactful work

Momal Sheikh congratulates her brother Shahzad for winning award for his impactful work
Momal Sheikh, who shares a close bond with Shahzad Sheikh, took to her Instagram handle and wrote a long note about winning the award that he deserves for the negative role in “phaans.”

Taking to her Instagram account she expressed how happy she is let’s read the note in which she says; “Allah ka shukar hai.. finallllllyyyyy.. woohoo!! I’m so,so happy for you for winning this award.. well deserved for the negative role in “phaans”… I still remember the day you told me you are going to accept this role and how nervous you were! And then your journey started; you did all the research, all the practice all the work and booooom it was the most impactful work you have done.. My eyes are teary !! I wish I was there to witness THE moment that we have been waiting for, for so long but inshAllah there will be many more to come. I always want to see you up there because I know you are the best; you believe in HIM, the Almighty Allah, you believe in yourself, you set your goals, you were focused and your hard work and struggle for many years has paid off.. well it’s just the beginning many many more to come, All of us back home are super proud of you
love you loads bro @shahzadsheikh37 ♥️ p.s: best birthday ever bro happy birthday in advance 26.09.22 ♥️”

 

Earlier, Shahzad poked fun at the family’s reaction at Momal bagging her first Bollywood role. “When Momal was in Bombay for the shoot, I was overthinking about how she well would do on the film. I didn’t know what she would do and whether she’d let the family down. I also wanted to see if the film would open any new doors for me,” the Main Hoon Shahid Afridi actor teased.

Read More News On

Entertainment News, Lollywood News


