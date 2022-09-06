Advertisement
Movie featuring Fawad Khan and Wasim Akram gets a release date

Movie featuring Fawad Khan and Wasim Akram gets a release date

Articles
Movie featuring Fawad Khan and Wasim Akram gets a release date

Movie featuring Fawad Khan and Wasim Akram gets a release date

  • Faisal Qureshi’s much-awaited directorial debut has finally got a release date.
  • Money Back Guarantee will feature Fawad Khan, Wasim Akram and Shaniera Akram.
  • Teaser coming out Sept 9, 2022, 10:00 am (PST).
Faysal Quraishi is a Pakistani actor, producer, and television host. He appears in Pakistani television dramas, reality shows, and films, and is one of Pakistan’s highest-paid actors.

Faisal Qureshi’s much-awaited directorial debut has finally got a release date.

Money Back Guarantee will feature Fawad Khan on the big screen. It will also see Wasim Akram, and in a first, Shaniera Akram, making her acting debut.

Faysal shared the first look and announced,” Unveiling the first look of the most awaited multi-starrer movie “Money Back Guarantee – MBG”. A film by Faisal Qureshi. Teaser coming out Sept 9, 2022, 10:00 am (PST).”

“In Theaters Worldwide: April 21, 2023.”

“Starring: Fawad Khan, Wasim Akram, Shaniera Akram, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Ayesha Omar, Javed Sheikh, Jan Rambo, Gohar Rasheed, Hina Dilpazir, Shayan Khan, Mani, Kiran Malik, Ali Safina, Marhoom Ahmad Bilal, Adnan Jaffer, Shafaat Ali and Aqdas Waseem.”

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Faisal Qureshi (@faisalqureshi_fq)

