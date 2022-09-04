Advertisement
Muneeb celebrates Amal’s third birthday

Articles
One of the most popular celebrity couples in the entertainment world is Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt, who have won the audience’s adoration and respect for all the right reasons. The celebrity couple just welcomed a baby girl named Amal Muneeb, who has already amassed a sizable fan base due to her adorable appearance.

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt recently hosted a party at their home to honor Amal’s third birthday. Since only immediate family members were present, the gathering was a private family affair. Recently, Muneeb Butt uploaded an incredible Vlog from Amal’s birthday on his official YouTube channel. Muneeb posted a video of Amal’s surprise birthday party with her family.

Have a look at the pictures

