Mushk Kaleem discusses the horrific history of her family

Articles
During a recent appearance on a talk show, Pakistani supermodel Mushk Kaleem talked about the sad history of her family.

In a recent interview with famous actor Iffat Omar, Kaleem talked about her parents. She said that her father went missing in 2013 and hasn’t been found yet.

“We lost my father back in 2013,” the celebrity told the host. “My father got kidnapped from Nigeria.”

When asked by the host if ‘he never came back’, Kaleem replied, “No and he is still missing.”

Advertisement

She also said, “In February, it will have been seven years since he was last seen. When the thing happened, I was 18 and my brothers were still very young. So I think I’m a very strong, independent person because I learned at a very young age that life is very unpredictable and you have to be ready for the worst.”

Kaleem said, “I think that was the worst thing that has ever happened to me, but it has made me a stronger, better person.”

Kaleem also said that her mother was the reason she was a strong, independent woman. She said, “My mother inspires me every single day because of who she is, how she lives her life, and how she raised four kids on her own.”

Mushk Kaleem is one of the most popular models in the country, and she has walked the runway at the prestigious Milan fashion week. She also won the ARY People’s Choice Award for “Best Model Female” last year.

Kaleem is an entrepreneur in addition to being a model. She has her own brand of high-end scented candles.

