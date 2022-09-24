Advertisement
Nabeel Zafar met the love of his life

Articles
Nabeel Zafar is a charismatic and evergreen face of Pakistan’s media industry. Nabeel is a Pakistani actor, director, and producer who is well known. His drama Dhawan, which has been shown over and over again, is the reason he is known. People liked his role as Nabeel, whose death scene in the play made everyone cry. After Dhawan Nabeel, Nabeel worked in many plays, but now he is best known for Bulbulay, the Pakistani sitcom that has been on for the longest time. He has taken away Nabeel’s reputation as a funny person. People have grown up watching the sitcom characters Nabeel, Khoobsurat, Mehmood, and Momo make magic on the screen.

In a recent interview, Nabeel Zafar talked about how he and his wife had a cute meeting. When Nabeel first met his wife, he was filming in another country. His wife loved Nabeel very much. When his wife saw him, she ran up to him and as soon as Nabeel saw her, she asked for his autograph. He fell in love with her on a dramatic and moral level.

Nabeel added that it was love from his side. So, Nabeel met his soulmate because of a piece of paper with an autograph on it. After that, he asked his wife to marry him, and she said yes right away. Nabeel also talked about how hard show business is, but his wife didn’t mind. Nabeel’s wife said that when she saw him in Dhuwan in another interview. She said right away, “Banda shadi karein to Nabeel jaisa insan se krein warna na krein,” and it was her luck that fate had also chosen them both for each other.

