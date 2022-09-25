Advertisement
Naeema Butt shares a funfilled BTS video from the sets of 'Fraud'

Naeema Butt shares a funfilled BTS video from the sets of ‘Fraud’

Articles
Naeema Butt shares a funfilled BTS video from the sets of ‘Fraud’

Fraud famed Naeema Butt dance video on ‘Besharam Rang’ goes viral

The latest BTS video of actress Naeema Butt from the set of the movie “Fraud” is going viral on social media sites.

The actor posted a new reel on her Instagram account on Sunday. In it, she and her co-star Ahsan Khan are filming a dinner date scene, which was shown in the preview for next week’s episode 22.

The selfie video that went viral started with a close-up of Naeema Butt, and then she turned the camera toward Khan. In the background of the clip, the hit song “Love me like you do” from “Fifty Shades of Grey” is played.

“How are you liking #Shaji #Tooba’s story in drama serial #Fraud?” Butt asked in the caption of the video.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by NaeemaButt(naima) (@naeemabutt)

People on social media responded to the post with a lot of hearts and comments praising both the celebrities and the superhit drama.

About the show, “Fraud” is a story about lying, cheating, and being dishonest. The main story is about Maya (Saba Qamar), the daughter of a proud teacher who was tricked into thinking she was getting married to a con man.

Butt plays Tooba, who is Shaan’s (Mikaal Zulfiqar) step-sister in the play. Khan plays Shujaat alias Tabraiz, who is a con artist and Tooba’s love interest.

The ensemble supporting cast includes Mehmood Aslam, Asma Abbas, Nida Mumtaz, Rabya Kulsoom, Saife Hassan, Adnan Samad Khan, and Nazli Nasr, among others, in addition to the main actors.

