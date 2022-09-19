Advertisement
Naimal Khawar reveals the story behind her latest art work

Articles
Naimal Khawar Khan, an artist and former actor, is back with another great art collection. This one is about nature. The painting is called Al Wadood, which means “the most loving.” It shows plants and animals inside a frame of swirling patterns.

The 28-year-old painter took to Instagram to show how the first piece in the series was made. He did this by posting close-up and far-away pictures of the piece. She wrote, “This series is the result of quiet moments spent observing nature.”

Khan was interested in everything about the sky, the land, and the things that live there. The idea for the series came from her routine evenings at home, when she would sit on her balcony and look out at the scenery. This is where she feels “most at peace.”

She said this about the birds in the painting: “Idle evenings spent sitting on the balcony and staring at the vast pink sky and the thousands of birds flying around it, swaying and dancing as if in a trance. I’ve always been fascinated by the flocks of birds that circle the sky at dusk. It looks like they’re getting together for a secret meeting to talk about something bigger than all of us.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan)

The Verna actor finds that enjoying the beauty of nature is a relaxing thing to do that helps her connect with her Creator, who made everything. On her website, you can now see the collection.

Khan made it official earlier in 2019 that she is leaving acting behind to focus on her art. She had written, “I won’t do it as a job because I don’t think I can balance it with my art, which will always be my top priority and passion.” “You won’t see me on TV anymore, but you’ll see a lot more of my paintings and, hopefully, shows of them.” I’d like to thank all the great people I’ve met during this short journey. It’s been beautiful. May everyone follow their hearts and dreams.”

Later, when she set up a website to store and sell her art, she was asked in a Q&A session if she planned to go back to dramas. Khan replied, “If I’m being honest, I might if I have time.” She said, “But with Mustafa (her son) and my work, I don’t think so. Maybe next year, when he’s a little bit older. I’m not sure. We’ll see. I don’t think so. “Why not? If I can do both, why not?”

