Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Naveed Raza talks about being trolled for supporting Javed Sheikh

Naveed Raza talks about being trolled for supporting Javed Sheikh

Articles
Advertisement
Naveed Raza talks about being trolled for supporting Javed Sheikh

Naveed Raza and Javed Sheikh

Advertisement
  • Naveed Raza has a lot of experience in this field
  • He quit working for the government and began performing.
  • He has performed a variety of parts, from outright negativity to very favourable ones.
Advertisement

 Naveed Raza has a lot of experience in this field. He quit working for the government and began performing. He has performed a variety of parts, from outright negativity to very favourable ones. He consistently conveys his characters effectively. Naveed Raza has strong beliefs and expresses them outspokenly without much consideration for the repercussions.

Naveed has occasionally found himself in hot water. He recently criticised Alizeh Shah because he backed Yasir Nawaz, which inflamed tensions. Regardless of whatever side you may be on, social media trolling is common during controversies. When Naveed Raza appeared as a guest on G Sarkar, he disclosed that Tabish Hashmi’s supporters had teased him for standing up for Javed Sheikh.

The humour that Tabish Hashmi uses is distinctive. While Javed Sheikh was a guest on his show, he forced him to participate in a joke about a porn star. Javed Sheikh attempted to dodge the joke, but in keeping with the style of his previous show, he finished it.

The joke, in Naveed’s opinion, was offensive and the hosts had to always treat their guests with respect. When he pointed out that it was inappropriate to joke in such horrible humour with a veteran actor, he was severely trolled.

This is what took place:

Advertisement

Also Read

Junaid Jamshed Niazi’s latest cute family portraits
Junaid Jamshed Niazi’s latest cute family portraits

Young and attractive Pakistani model turned actor Junaid Jamshed Niazi made his...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Yumna Zaidi is ready for her feature film debut
Yumna Zaidi is ready for her feature film debut
Here's why Saheefa Jabbar Khattak quit television dramas
Here's why Saheefa Jabbar Khattak quit television dramas
Javeria Saud enjoys holidays with family in Dubai
Javeria Saud enjoys holidays with family in Dubai
Ken Doll performs Umrah, see pictures
Ken Doll performs Umrah, see pictures
Amna Ilyas looks pretty in new alluring photos
Amna Ilyas looks pretty in new alluring photos
Feroze Khan issues statement supporting actresses amid Adil Raja allegations
Feroze Khan issues statement supporting actresses amid Adil Raja allegations
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story