Naveed Raza talks about being trolled for supporting Javed Sheikh

Naveed Raza has a lot of experience in this field. He quit working for the government and began performing. He has performed a variety of parts, from outright negativity to very favourable ones. He consistently conveys his characters effectively. Naveed Raza has strong beliefs and expresses them outspokenly without much consideration for the repercussions.

Naveed has occasionally found himself in hot water. He recently criticised Alizeh Shah because he backed Yasir Nawaz, which inflamed tensions. Regardless of whatever side you may be on, social media trolling is common during controversies. When Naveed Raza appeared as a guest on G Sarkar, he disclosed that Tabish Hashmi’s supporters had teased him for standing up for Javed Sheikh.

The humour that Tabish Hashmi uses is distinctive. While Javed Sheikh was a guest on his show, he forced him to participate in a joke about a porn star. Javed Sheikh attempted to dodge the joke, but in keeping with the style of his previous show, he finished it.

The joke, in Naveed’s opinion, was offensive and the hosts had to always treat their guests with respect. When he pointed out that it was inappropriate to joke in such horrible humour with a veteran actor, he was severely trolled.

This is what took place:

