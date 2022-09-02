Navin Waqar’s appearance at the film “Carma” premiere, drew criticism

Talented Pakistani television actress and model Navin Waqar debuted in the entertainment industry in 2006.

Naveen Waqar was recently sighted at the Karachi launch of her new movie “Carma.”

Talented Pakistani television actress and model Navin Waqar debuted in the entertainment industry in 2006. With her outstanding playing abilities in the popular drama series “Humsafar,” Navin Waqar won over the audience’s adoration and respect.

In 2012, Navin wed comedian/actor Azfar Ali; however, the couple divorced after three years of marriage.

Naveen Waqar was recently sighted at the Karachi launch of her new movie “Carma.” Naveen Waqar chose a deep-necked blouse and a black silk suit. Navin wore minimal jewelry and a dark makeup look.

Netizens voiced their unhappiness with Navin’s attire as soon as the images and videos started making the rounds on social media. The keyboard warriors expressed hatred for the actress and urged her to wear appropriate clothing.

Here’s what the audience had to say!

