Netizens are baffled by Nimra Khan’s latest music video

Nimra Khan’s latest video, which is hypnotizing, is going viral on all social media sites.
Wednesday, the “Bhool” actor posted a mysterious video to her official account on the social platform for sharing videos. Khan does an illusion trick with her fingers in the video, which was posted by the celebrity without a description.
The popular clip was seen by thousands of people on the social app and got a lot of likes and comments from Nimra Khan’s many fans, including the supermodel Fia Sofia Khan.
Nimra Khan is one of the most-followed celebrities on Instagram, where she often shares interesting posts that keep her millions of followers interested.
Khan is a favourite on social media, but she also has a huge number of fans in the real world, thanks to her great acting in movies like “Bhool” and “Rishta Anjana Sa.”
