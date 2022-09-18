Netizens trolling Rabeeca Khan for reputedly lying about her age

Rabeeca Khan is a well-known model, TikToker, YouTuber, Internet hit, and well-known Internet star. In Pakistan, people know Rabeeca Khan for her beautiful TikTok videos and YouTube vlogs. Rabeeca Khan’s TikTok account has about 5 million followers, which means that people want to see this new face.

Aside from this, the beautiful Rabeeca Khan just put out a song called “Nazar-e-Karam in August 2021” that has a catchy tune and is currently trending #3 on YouTube. Rabeeca Khan has also put out a lot of cover songs on her YouTube channel. People love to see how happy she is.

Rabeeca Khan has been getting a lot of attention lately because she just turned 18 and shared a picture from her fancy party before she turned 18. Fans of this young leading lady are amazed by how beautiful she is, but some Internet users have been making fun of Rabeeca Khan for supposedly lying about her age. The public has put Rabeeca Khan on trial for lying about her age.

The pictures and videos that this young star is posting are about her age, which is leading to a lot of bullying on social media sites. One of the trolls said, “If she’s only 18, I’m going to kill myself.” Some trolls are also upset with Rabeeca Khan because the captions she puts under her videos and photos encourage a dangerous culture of age hiding. Rabeeca also wants other famous people and people in the media to hide their real ages if they want to be liked. One of her fans tagged her and asked, “Why is it so fun for celebrities to lie about how old they are?”

