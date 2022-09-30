Omer Shahzad’s “MERE HUMSAFAR” cover blows up the internet

Omer Shahzad, who used to be a model and is now an actor, sang his own version of the popular show’s theme song.

The actor from “Mere Humsafar” and “Woh Pagal Si” posted a new video on his official account on the photo and video sharing app hours before the last episode of the family play aired last night.

As a ‘token of love’ for ‘Mere Humsafar’ and Khurram’s fans, Omer Shahzad crooned the viral OST in his soulful voice. “A token of love straight from the heart for all the love and (little) hate Khurram 😊,” he captioned the Instagram post. “For all you Humsafar’s out there!”

People on social media loved the version and praised the celebrity for his or her mesmerizing performance.

The song, which left an indelible mark on people, was written by Naveed Nashad and sung by Amanat Ali, Zaheer Abbas, and Yashal Shahid in the beginning.

Mere Humsafar is one of this season’s most popular shows, with millions of views on YouTube and a huge fan base that stretches to India, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Its final episode 40 aired last night.

Hamza and Hala got back together after their daughter was born, which was a happy ending to the show. Also, Roomi got married in front of her family, and in the last episode, Sameen forgave Khurram.

Qasim Ali Mureed did a great job directing the hit script that Saira Raza wrote.

About Omer Shahzad, the actor got a lot of praise for his bad guys in “Mere Humsafar,” “Gul o Gulzar,” and “Woh Pagal Si,” where he is now.