Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Omer Shahzad’s “MERE HUMSAFAR” cover blows up the internet

Omer Shahzad’s “MERE HUMSAFAR” cover blows up the internet

Articles
Advertisement
Omer Shahzad’s “MERE HUMSAFAR” cover blows up the internet

Omer Shahzad’s “MERE HUMSAFAR” cover blows up the internet

Advertisement

Omer Shahzad, who used to be a model and is now an actor, sang his own version of the popular show’s theme song.

The actor from “Mere Humsafar” and “Woh Pagal Si” posted a new video on his official account on the photo and video sharing app hours before the last episode of the family play aired last night.

As a ‘token of love’ for ‘Mere Humsafar’ and Khurram’s fans, Omer Shahzad crooned the viral OST in his soulful voice. “A token of love straight from the heart for all the love and (little) hate Khurram 😊,” he captioned the Instagram post. “For all you Humsafar’s out there!”

People on social media loved the version and praised the celebrity for his or her mesmerizing performance.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Omer Shahzad (@omer_shahzad)

The song, which left an indelible mark on people, was written by Naveed Nashad and sung by Amanat Ali, Zaheer Abbas, and Yashal Shahid in the beginning.

Mere Humsafar is one of this season’s most popular shows, with millions of views on YouTube and a huge fan base that stretches to India, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Its final episode 40 aired last night.

Advertisement

Hamza and Hala got back together after their daughter was born, which was a happy ending to the show. Also, Roomi got married in front of her family, and in the last episode, Sameen forgave Khurram.

Qasim Ali Mureed did a great job directing the hit script that Saira Raza wrote.

About Omer Shahzad, the actor got a lot of praise for his bad guys in “Mere Humsafar,” “Gul o Gulzar,” and “Woh Pagal Si,” where he is now.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ayesha Omar enjoying in Beirut, Lebanon with friends and family: See photos
Ayesha Omar enjoying in Beirut, Lebanon with friends and family: See photos
Mehwish Hayat criticized for her pizza reel
Mehwish Hayat criticized for her pizza reel
Throwback: Humayun Saeed's kiss in
Throwback: Humayun Saeed's kiss in "The Crown" Vulgar or bold? see mixed reactions
Witney Carson reveals the gender of her second baby
Witney Carson reveals the gender of her second baby
Mariam Ansari in Photos with Her Husband
Mariam Ansari in Photos with Her Husband
Elle Fanning and boyfriend Max Minghella are “in a better place than ever
Elle Fanning and boyfriend Max Minghella are “in a better place than ever
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story