Pakistan wins three medals on opening day of Asian Bodybuilding Championship

Pakistani bodybuilders won three medals on the opening day of the Asian Bodybuilding Championship, which is presently taking place in Kyrgyzstan.

Gul Nawaz earned silver in the junior category, Fida Hussain won silver in the senior men’s division, and Faisal Khan won bronze in the 60kg category in the event.

“Thank God, I have brought home a silver medal for my nation. To get to this point and earn a medal for my nation, it took a tremendous amount of effort, “said he.

The fact that Pakistan won medals stunned Gul and Faisal as well.

Up to 10 Pakistani bodybuilders are competing in the Asian Bodybuilding Championship’s 14 different divisions.

