Pakistani celebs praise Naseem Shah for winning sixes against Afghanistan in Asia Cup

Naseem Shah is a Pakistani cricketer.

Naseem hit the match-winning sixes in the last over during the nail-biting clash.

For cricket fans, the thrilling match will go down in history as the year’s most stressful day. Wasim Akram, a former cricketer, wrote on Twitter, “even he Miandad couldn’t have pulled off such a sensational finish at Naseem’s age! ”

Fans and colleagues cheered the top player when he hit the game-winning sixes in the final over of the intense contest. Pakistani stars like Muneeb Butt, Sajal Aly, Asim Azhar, Faysal Qureshi, Adnan Siddiqui, Armeena Rana Khan, and many others jumped onto the bandwagon and praised Shah.

Congrats Pak, the BETTER team won today. 🔥🔥 — Armeena ✨ (@ArmeenaRK) September 7, 2022

What a match what a win @iNaseemShah kamal kardiya #PakvsAfg … her baat ka jawab ballay sey dediya pic.twitter.com/28yS9J21cC — Faysal Quraishi (@faysalquraishi) September 7, 2022

Phew! Was a bundle of nerves till the last ball. @iNaseemShah, you are the blue-eyed boy of the moment. Bask in the adulation. Looking forward to a hat-trick on Sunday and of course, the #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/y6Rm4C346S — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) September 7, 2022

By far the best match of the tournament! What a game, what innings by #NaseemShah ! Unbelievable, love the courage of our guys , they don’t go back foot no more!

Finals will be fun. #AsiaCup2022

— Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) September 7, 2022

PAKISTAN 🇵🇰 REACHES THE FINAL OF #ASIACUP2022 !!! And what a way to qualify. I love these boys & this team. 💚 pic.twitter.com/DjZOoO4mbD — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) September 7, 2022

