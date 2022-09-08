Advertisement
Pakistani celebs praise Naseem Shah for winning sixes against Afghanistan in Asia Cup

Articles
Pakistani celebs praise Naseem Shah for winning sixes against Afghanistan in Asia Cup

  • Naseem Shah is a Pakistani cricketer.
  • Naseem hit the match-winning sixes in the last over during the nail-biting clash.
  • The star player was hailed by fans and fellow teammates after he hit the match-winning sixes in the last over.
Naseem Shah is a Pakistani cricketer. In October 2019, at the age of 16, he was called up to the Pakistan cricket team for their Test series against Australia. He made his international debut for Pakistan in November 2019.

For cricket fans, the thrilling match will go down in history as the year’s most stressful day. Wasim Akram, a former cricketer, wrote on Twitter, “even he Miandad couldn’t have pulled off such a sensational finish at Naseem’s age! ”

Fans and colleagues cheered the top player when he hit the game-winning sixes in the final over of the intense contest. Pakistani stars like Muneeb Butt, Sajal Aly, Asim Azhar, Faysal Qureshi, Adnan Siddiqui, Armeena Rana Khan, and many others jumped onto the bandwagon and praised Shah.

