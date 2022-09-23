Pakistani premiere of “Joyland” is scheduled for November 24

Acoording to the report, Saim Sadiq’s movie Joyland will come out in Pakistan on November 24. It has already won several international awards. The film that won an award has been given the go-ahead by both the Federal and Provincial censorship boards.

Sadiq has always said that Joyland was made for Pakistanis to watch, but the question of whether or not they could has been up for debate. But Saim has said that his movie has nothing that could make censor boards unhappy.

He said that the film was always made for Pakistanis to see, and that winning at Cannes was just a bonus. “I knew the goal was always to show the film in Pakistan. Going to Cannes and all that other stuff just happened,” he said. But I made the movie so it could be shown here.”

Joyland’s daring portrait of a transgender dancer in a Muslim country made headlines when it won the Cannes Queer Palm prize for best LGBT, queer, or feminist-themed movie. Sadiq’s movie, which he directed, is about the sexual revolution. It is about the youngest son of a patriarchal family who is expected to have a boy with his wife. Instead, he joins an erotic dance theatre and falls in love with the trans woman who runs it.

It was the first time a Pakistani film competed at the Cannes Film Festival. It also won the Jury Prize in the “Un Certain Regard” competition, which focuses on new and young film talent. French director Catherine Corsini, who is in charge of the Queer Palm jury, told AFP earlier, “It’s a very powerful film that shows everything we stand for.”

