Public reaction to the twitter battle between Armeena and Shaniera

A video of actress Resham feeding aquatic animals went viral recently, but for all the wrong reasons. While she was feeding the animals, she threw all the plastic bags into the river. The video spread like wildfire, and everyone in Pakistan, even famous people, criticised Resham’s careless behaviour. This picture shows Resham throwing a plastic bag into the river.

Well, Shaniera Akram also saw it and couldn’t understand it. She said, “My eyes, my brain,” and shared the video. When asked, she said that even someone throwing plastic bags into the river is too much for her to handle. A lot of Pakistanis sided with Shaniera and liked how she always spoke up. Shaniera Akram liked how everyone in Pakistan spoke out against this irresponsible behaviour. She said, “After seeing how people reacted, I can say that Pakistan’s future is safe.” Here are Shaniera Akram’s Tweets.

Well, actress Armeena Rana Khan didn’t like her tweets in a row about this issue. First, she made fun of Shaniera Akram and called her a “White Savior.” Then, she said she’s sick and tired of White Saviors and that Shaniera’s minions are attacking her. She also said, “So, Shaniera, you’re punching down again, huh?” Imagine tweeting three times in a row at someone you know can’t fight back over the course of 12 hours. I don’t know what you really want.” She also came to Resham’s defence and said that since she had apologised, people should stop picking on her. Here are the tweets that Armeena sent in response to Shaniera’s and Resham’s.

