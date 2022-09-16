Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Public reaction to the twitter battle between Armeena Rana and Shaniera Akram

Public reaction to the twitter battle between Armeena Rana and Shaniera Akram

Articles
Advertisement
Public reaction to the twitter battle between Armeena Rana and Shaniera Akram

Public reaction to the twitter battle between Armeena and Shaniera

Advertisement

A video of actress Resham feeding aquatic animals went viral recently, but for all the wrong reasons. While she was feeding the animals, she threw all the plastic bags into the river. The video spread like wildfire, and everyone in Pakistan, even famous people, criticised Resham’s careless behaviour. This picture shows Resham throwing a plastic bag into the river.

Well, Shaniera Akram also saw it and couldn’t understand it. She said, “My eyes, my brain,” and shared the video. When asked, she said that even someone throwing plastic bags into the river is too much for her to handle. A lot of Pakistanis sided with Shaniera and liked how she always spoke up. Shaniera Akram liked how everyone in Pakistan spoke out against this irresponsible behaviour. She said, “After seeing how people reacted, I can say that Pakistan’s future is safe.” Here are Shaniera Akram’s Tweets.

Well, actress Armeena Rana Khan didn’t like her tweets in a row about this issue. First, she made fun of Shaniera Akram and called her a “White Savior.” Then, she said she’s sick and tired of White Saviors and that Shaniera’s minions are attacking her. She also said, “So, Shaniera, you’re punching down again, huh?” Imagine tweeting three times in a row at someone you know can’t fight back over the course of 12 hours. I don’t know what you really want.” She also came to Resham’s defence and said that since she had apologised, people should stop picking on her. Here are the tweets that Armeena sent in response to Shaniera’s and Resham’s.

Also Read

Naimal Khawar looks elegant as she leaves for night out with Friends
Naimal Khawar looks elegant as she leaves for night out with Friends

After a brief absence from the public eye, former actress Naimal Khawar...

).push({});
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kerry Katona talks about her relationship’s future with fiancé Ryan Mahoney
Kerry Katona talks about her relationship’s future with fiancé Ryan Mahoney
Ben Affleck sharing sweet hug with son Max leaves fans in awe
Ben Affleck sharing sweet hug with son Max leaves fans in awe
Twitter burst with responses to 'The Year of the Nepo Baby':
Twitter burst with responses to 'The Year of the Nepo Baby': "Gonna frame this"
King Charles Prepares first Christmas Speech
King Charles Prepares first Christmas Speech
Video of Lionel Messi 'ignoring' Salt Bae goes viral
Video of Lionel Messi 'ignoring' Salt Bae goes viral
Wax Statue of Chris Hemsworth now on display at Madame Tussauds Vienna
Wax Statue of Chris Hemsworth now on display at Madame Tussauds Vienna
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story