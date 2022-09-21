Rabeeca shares her everyday makeup routine

- Rabeeca taught her fans some easy-to-do makeup tips.
- She is the daughter of Kashif Khan.
- she wears natural makeup every day.
Rabeeca Khan is a young Pakistani TikTok star who became very popular and loved by her fans in a short amount of time. On social media, Rabeeca has a huge number of fans. She is the daughter of Kashif Khan, who is a Pakistani actor and comedian.
Rabeeca recently showed her fans and followers how she wears natural makeup every day on her official YouTube channel. Here is a list of the things Rabeeca sells!
1. Oil for Beauty
2. The basis
3. Concealer
4. Pressed Powder
6. Pink Blush
7. Underliner
8. Eye Liner 9. Mascara
10. Pencil in white
11. Lipstick in the colour Cancer By Sara Ali Cosmetics
Rabeeca taught her fans some easy-to-do makeup tips that will help them a lot when they want to look their best. Here’s how Rabeeca’s makeup turned out when she didn’t use any.
