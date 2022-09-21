Rabeeca shares her everyday makeup routine

Rabeeca shares her everyday makeup routine

Articles
Advertisement
Rabeeca shares her everyday makeup routine

Rabeeca shares her everyday makeup Routine

Advertisement
  • Rabeeca taught her fans some easy-to-do makeup tips.
  • She is the daughter of Kashif Khan.
  • she wears natural makeup every day.
Advertisement

Rabeeca Khan is a young Pakistani TikTok star who became very popular and loved by her fans in a short amount of time. On social media, Rabeeca has a huge number of fans. She is the daughter of Kashif Khan, who is a Pakistani actor and comedian.

Rabeeca recently showed her fans and followers how she wears natural makeup every day on her official YouTube channel. Here is a list of the things Rabeeca sells!

1. Oil for Beauty
2. The basis
3. Concealer
4. Pressed Powder

Advertisement
5. Kit for contouring
6. Pink Blush
7. Underliner
8. Eye Liner 9. Mascara
10. Pencil in white
11. Lipstick in the colour Cancer By Sara Ali Cosmetics
Advertisement
12. Gloss By Sara Ali Cosmetics

Rabeeca taught her fans some easy-to-do makeup tips that will help them a lot when they want to look their best. Here’s how Rabeeca’s makeup turned out when she didn’t use any.

Also Read

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story