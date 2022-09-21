Rabia Butt opens up about a bold step in her early career

Rabia Butt started her career in show business in 2009.

Rabia Butt is a talented and versatile Pakistani model who is now an actress. She started her career in show business in 2009 and has worked hard to gain a lot of fame and love.

In an interview with “Something Haute,” Rabia Butt talked about a risky move she made early in her career. “After my mother died, I took a lot of risks in my life, and people used to tell me that my life would get very hard and that I wouldn’t be able to work anymore. After my mother died, I was offered a modelling job that would have paid me very little, so I turned it down. Guddu Shani told me, “You are not alone. You have to take care of your home and sisters as well. It’s a huge risk because if you don’t agree with it, they’ll kick you out and hire another model, which could be the end of your career.”

“I put my believe in Allah and set an amount for my work 8 years ago and from that risk I became one of the highest paid model of Pakistan. Not only me but it helped other model as well to grow”, added Rabia.

Rabia further said that “In the last eight nine years after my mother’s death, I tried to refrain myself from the things which Allah has strictly forbidden.”

